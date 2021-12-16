$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

