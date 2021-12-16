$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,958.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

