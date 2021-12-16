$0.96 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

