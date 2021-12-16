$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $649.02 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $324.50 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $644.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.91.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,830,830. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

