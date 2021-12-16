$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

