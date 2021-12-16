$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average is $265.09.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

