$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.74.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

