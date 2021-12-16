132,769 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 12,049.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 623.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 168,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $484,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $716.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

