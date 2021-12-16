155,620 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

