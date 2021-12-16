16,310 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. 3,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

