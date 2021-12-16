17,036 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $12,732,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

