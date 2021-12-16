$176.78 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post sales of $176.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.86 million to $177.70 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $709.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 359.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Standex International has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

