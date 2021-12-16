1irstcoin Trading Down 75.8% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $15,270.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

