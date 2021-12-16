1World (1WO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,100.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $9,100.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

