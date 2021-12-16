$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

BHF opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

