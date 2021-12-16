$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ryder System by 91.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

