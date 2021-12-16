$221.52 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $212.47 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.