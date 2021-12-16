$221.52 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $212.47 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

