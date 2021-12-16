$271.90 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce sales of $271.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.70 million and the lowest is $270.50 million. Yelp reported sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Yelp stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

