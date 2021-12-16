2local Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. 2local has a total market capitalization of $565,946.77 and $83,131.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.02 or 0.08320383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.19 or 1.00084942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,110,765 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

