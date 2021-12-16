2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of 2U worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after acquiring an additional 282,006 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

TWOU opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

