$3.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $278.92 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $233.83 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.62.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

