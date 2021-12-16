$305.17 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $305.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.46 million to $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

