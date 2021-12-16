32,010 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. 2,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

