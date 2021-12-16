$347.01 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post sales of $347.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of JACK opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

