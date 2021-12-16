$378.76 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $378.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.86 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

