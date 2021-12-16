$391.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $391.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.57 million and the highest is $400.60 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

