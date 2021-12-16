$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

LRCX opened at $697.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.27. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.