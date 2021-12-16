$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

