$40.78 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $40.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 325.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

