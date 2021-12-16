411,880 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 411,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ STER opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.99.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
