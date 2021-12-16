411,880 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 411,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ STER opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.