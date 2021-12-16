$511.94 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $511.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of USX stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

