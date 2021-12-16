$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce $54.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $55.00 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $191.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $219.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SPNE opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $466.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
