$552.00 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.70 million and the highest is $559.30 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

SUM opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

