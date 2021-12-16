$585.97 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $585.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.80 million and the highest is $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

