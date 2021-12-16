$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 445,578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 306,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 242,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,978,000 after purchasing an additional 681,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. Schlumberger has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $36.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.