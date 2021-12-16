$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $619.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $629.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $269.12 on Thursday. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
