63,513 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $64.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

