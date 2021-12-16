$729.45 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $729.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.92 million and the lowest is $714.47 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.