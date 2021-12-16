$729.45 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $729.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.92 million and the lowest is $714.47 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Endo International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.