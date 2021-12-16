$789.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $789.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

ANET stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 929,143 shares of company stock worth $222,905,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

