$93.45 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $93.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

