987,964 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July makes up about 3.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 13.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth about $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $19,440,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

