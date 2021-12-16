A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Boosted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $43,739,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

