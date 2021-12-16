ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 33.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

