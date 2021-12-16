Aberdeen New Dawn Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ABD stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 316.59 ($4.18). 32,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Aberdeen New Dawn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Aberdeen New Dawn
