ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

