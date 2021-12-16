ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

