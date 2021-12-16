ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.