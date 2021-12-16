Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 6.8%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 4,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research firms have commented on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. Analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

