Abyss Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $136,111.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

