Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High at $415.65

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $407.48, with a volume of 29708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

