Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 14,848 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,053 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

